Kesha is taking a break from wearing clothes.

Kesha, 37, showed some skin via Instagram on Sunday, August 18. In one of a series of snaps, Kesha posed nude in while sitting on a chair and eating a salad. In a second shot, she sat under a blanket while giving the camera a smile.

For glam, Kesha donned mascara and rosy cheeks. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in soft waves. She sported a pink manicure and a gold nose ring.

“But…. I’m bored of wearing clothes,” Kesha captioned the pics. Fans were quick to praise the singer in the comments section.

“Clothes always negative. 👏,” one wrote, as a second follower gushed, “Girl you are radiant in every post these days. So happy for you ♥️.” A third fan commented, “Kesha is GLOWING.”

When she is wearing clothes, Kesha opts for sexy ensembles including sheer tops, fishnet tights, sparkly dresses, miniskirts and more.

Earlier this month, she posed in a see-through frock while promoting her new hit, “Joyride,” which she released in July. Her getup featured long sleeves and a crystal design, which revealed her heart-shaped pasties and strappy black underwear.

The singer elevated the piece with oversized black sunglasses, knee-high boots and a cherry red manicure. Her glam consisted of glossy lips and beachy waves.

Kesha also posed in sheer tights while promoting “Joyride” last month. Underneath, she wore cheeky underwear. Kesha teamed the edgy look with red leather boots, latex gloves and a cherry crop top.

While she can easily slay in naked looks, Kesha brings her classy style to the red carpet.

In March 2023, she attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in a red gown featuring a scoop neck, cutouts at her sides, a fitted floor-length skirt and dainty train. She slicked her blonde tresses back and topped her look off with soft makeup.