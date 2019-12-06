Kesha: What’s in My Bag?





For a pop star who’s constantly traveling the world, Kesha tries her best to stay grounded. One of the ways the performer, 32, does it? She carries a sentimental note from her mom. “It’s from when my first song ever came out,” says the High Road singer. “It reads, ‘I’m so proud of you. I love you.’”

She shares more of what’s inside her Gucci Zumi bag with Us.

Face Off

“On my days off, I can’t f—k with wearing makeup — except lip balm. I made a lip gloss for my Kesha Rose Beauty line (out now). It’s nourishing and gives a touch of pink according to your pH levels.”

She Rocks!

“Whenever I go somewhere, I usually get a crystal. I have them from all over the world.”

High Note

“I have a notebook for drawings, song lyrics or if I feel like I need to write something instead of saying it out loud.”

Special Souvenir

“A fan gave me this wallet that has a turquoise [stone] on it. It’s really special.”

Making a Splash

“If I’m going anywhere near water, I throw a bathing suit in my purse. I have a one-shoulder from Kiini that makes me feel very ’80s.”

Major Key

“My best friend got me a Room 237 keychain. We’re obsessed with The Shining.”

What else is inside Kesha’s bag? An iPhone 11 in a whale case; an iPhone charger; iPhone headphones; Gucci sunglasses; a Kesha Rose Beauty eyeshadow palette; Neutrogena grapefruit wipes; a Honey fragrance by Marc Jacobs; a Native Deodorant; a Peter Thomas Roth Instant Mineral Sunscreen; her grandfather’s medal from World War II; pictures of her cats; cash; currency from South Korea; credit cards; an ID; a Starbucks gift card; an Olive Garden gift card; fools gold rocks; clips; a red bandana printed scrunchy; Crest toothpaste; a toothbrush in a rose gold travel case; a passport; Cheeba Chews; Bare coconut chips; Le Pen pens; a chained necklace from XIV Karats; doTerra peppermint, lavender and tea tree oils and a Polaroid camera.

Kesha’s fourth studio album, High Road, is out Friday, January 10, 2020.