Ballin’ on a budget! Kieran Culkin’s Succession character shocked fans with an affordable fashion statement during the series finale.

In the episode, which premiered on Sunday, May 28, Roman Roy rocked a kids T-shirt from Walmart while visiting his mom’s house in the Caribbean following his father Logan Roy’s death earlier in the season.

Instagram account @SuccessionFashion revealed that Culkin, 40, sported Walmart’s Wonder Nation USA top in blue, which comes in a pack of two for $14.

Fans were quick to react to the look, sharing their own predictions about its significance via Twitter. “The magic of Succession costume design team shrinking already small Kieran to even smaller shirt to outline Roman’s figure and his emotional state during that moment. THEY WERE HAVING IT,” one viewer tweeted following the premiere. A second fan wrote, “Whoever put Roman in that T-shirt that looks [like it was] made for a little boy in 2008 for the most of the finale was a genius.”

A third social media user tweeted: “A fascinating find from Succession Fashion on IG. If this is a Walmart shirt for $14, maybe Roman fled to his mother’s in his suit without even packing and somebody ended up running out to score him a shirt.” A fourth fan added: “The Succession folks are very intentional with clothing choices. Roman’s T-shirt is a child’s shirt from Walmart.”

At Logan’s funeral, Roman was in shambles, appearing child-like as he cried to his siblings before he nearly passed out at the sight of the casket. “Can we get him out?” Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) said at one point during the service.

Roman’s tee is a drastic difference from the pricy labels he and his siblings have donned throughout the show’s run. Prior to the Walmart sighting, he was spotted in items from Cole Hahn as Strong and Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy) wore garbs from Saint Laurent, Gucci, Monse, Ralph Lauren and more.

This wasn’t the first time Succession made headlines for its fashion.

Following the season 4 debuted on March 26, Burberry became a trending topic after Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) made a comment about the purse cousin Greg’s date Bridget was wearing at Logan’s birthday party. “Because she’s brought a ludicrously capacious bag. What’s even in there, huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail?” Tom said of Bridget’s $2,890 tote that was covered in the luxury brand’s iconic plaid pattern.

The comment was meant to demonstrate how naive and different Bridget was from the old money Roy family.

All four seasons of Succession are currently streaming on Max.