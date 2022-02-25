In sync?! Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox seem to be on the same style page. The 41-year-old Skims founder and the 32-year-old actress have been stepping out in nearly identical ensembles for Milan Fashion Week.

Perhaps the most obvious comparison is their shared love for leather. Kardashian was spotted out and about on Wednesday, February 23, wearing a full leather look by Prada.

Fast forward to Friday, February 25, and the Uncut Gems actress opted for a similar ensemble, however her outfit was designed by Versace. While Fox was photographed in a trench coat, her outfit underneath was actually a skintight latex jumpsuit.

To make the side-by-side even more uncanny, both ladies had their hair slicked back into super chic ponytails. Makeup however was the main difference between the pair. While Kardashian embraced glowy skin and a subtle eye, Fox made a statement with her now-iconic blown out eyeliner look, which was originally created by ex Kanye West.

The KKW Fragrance founder and the No Sudden Move star also aligned this week when came to pops of color. Their shade of choice? Orange! Kardashian stepped out in a shiny Prada boiler suit just one day after Fox arrived at the Deisel fashion show in a tangerine set.

Milan Fashion Week isn’t the first time that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast host have had fans doing a double take. From a pair of chrome Balenciaga boots to Jean Paul Gaultier’s bodycon dress, the ladies have overlapped a decent amount in fashion — and Fox is well aware.

During an episode of “Call Her Daddy,” the actress, who was still dating West at the time, explained that she isn’t blind to the fact that her outfits are similar to Kardashian’s ensembles.

“We’ve worn some of the similar looks, which I knew at the time of wearing that Kim had worn it previously,” she told host Alex Cooper. “I thought it was cool that she had worn it.”

Fox also made a point to call out that their similar styles shouldn’t prompt people to pit the two women “against each other,” but rather demonstrate how influential West is on his girlfriends’ fashion.

“If anything I feel like the conversation should be, ‘Wow, it’s amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye.’ You know what I mean. I feel like if anything that’s what that shows,” Fox said.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential