Kim Kardashian dug into Janet Jackson’s fashion archive for the singer’s Palm Desert, California show.

For the Tuesday, June 4, concert, which was a part of Jackson’s Together Again Tour, Kardashian, 43, rocked the exact outfit the hitmaker, now 58, wore in her 1993 “If” music video. The ensemble features black lace-up pants finished with fringe embellishments and a button-up vest complete with ivory boning.

“Can you guys tell where I’m going tonight?” Kardashian asked fans via an Instagram Story video on Tuesday, while slowly revealing her outfit. Kardashian accessorized with black pointed-toe boots and a choker that perfectly matched the vest and silver rings.

“For @janetjackson’s bday bc I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this outfit on @juliens_auctions,” Kardashian wrote in a separate social media post.

Jackson later reposted Kardashian’s message alongside the sweet caption, “Thank u so much @kimkardashian! 💖💖 I hope ‘IF’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me 😘.”

In 2021, the official Julien’s Auctions account shared via X that Jackson’s outfit sold for $25,000. “A custom-made top with a pair of black pants, both worn by Janet Jackson in her 1993 award-winning ‘If’ music video,” the post read. “Sold in our ‘Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson’ auction at http://JuliensLive.com! w/ @JanetJackson.”

This isn’t the first iconic piece that Kardashian has scored at auction. In January 2023, she purchased Princess Diana’s amethysts and diamond cross pendant via Sotheby’s auction Royal and Noble sale.

The sparkler was valued at around $98,668 to $148,002, and Kardashian bought it for $200,000.

Diana, who died in 1997 at age 36, wore the jewelry in 1987 while attending a Birthright charity event to support human rights during pregnancy and childbirth.

She complemented the piece with a black and purple Catherine Walker & Co. gown featuring a drop waist and A-line skirt.