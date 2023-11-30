Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kyle Richards gave Us the perfect inspiration for our holiday fashion this year.

The reality star attended the DirecTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy’s event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 28, in support of her sister, Kathy Hilton. She posed for photos on the blue carpet, wearing black slacks and green satin heels, a lacy black bralette peeking out from underneath the star of the outfit: a green velvet blazer.

This style of blazer is calling our name for 2023 holiday parties. Yours too? Then you’ll want to check out this similar find we spotted on Amazon!

Get the Happy Sailed Velvet Blazer for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

We’re loving this forest-green shade for winter weather. We also love seeing details like long lapels, the single-button closure and the side pockets that match up with Richards’ blazer. Another reason we adore this piece? Its versatility!

You can wear this blazer with a bralette, slacks and heels like Richards, or you could go a little more casual with it, pairing it with a tee, jeans and lace-up booties. We’d also like to see it with a flowy jumpsuit and mules. If you’re liking the idea but want to see a few more options, check out what else we found on Amazon below!

Shop more green velvet blazers we love:

Not your style? Explore more blazers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!