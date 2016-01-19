Kylie Jenner Puckers Up Her Plump Lips in New Lip Kit Shade

Ring around the rosie pocket full of POSIE A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jan 16, 2016 at 4:01pm PST

Kiss, kiss! While Kylie Jenner gave fans a sneak peek of her latest Kylie Lip Kit shade on January 15 in a livestream on her website, Thekyliejenner.com, on Saturday, January 16, she shared an up close and personal look at the new hue.

"Ring around the rosie pocket full of POSIE," Jenner, 18, captioned a selfie via her @lipkitbykylie Instagram page, naming the latest product after the flower with the same berry tone.

During the sneak peek a few days before, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also implied that her latest kits, which will be out around Valentine's Day, feature a new "exclusive formula" that feels "creamy."

Jenner assured fans who were left empty-handed after the kits sold out online that she'll be more prepared this time around. "I'm sorry, you guys are just so amazing and you keep buying them," she said on her site in the video. "But I'm making a whole lot more so that I can always be stocked up!"

