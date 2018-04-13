stormi strolls 🤑 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 12, 2018 at 5:22pm PDT

Kylie Jenner is quickly redefining what it means to be a cool mom — because she’s certainly not a regular mom, particularly when it comes to her style. Case in point: the beauty magnate stepped out in a head-to-toe Fendi outfit to walk her baby girl on Thursday, April 12, essentially re-defining the term “extra.”

How extra? Well, let’s start with the fact that Stormi, not yet three months old, was strolled around in a Fendi Inglesina Classic Logo Pram Stroller (worth $1,700) . Uh, most of Us are lucky enough to get our hands on a Fendi bag in our lives, let alone have it be our mode of transportation.

Moving on to mom — it’s clearly Fendi season. Jenner flaunted her post-baby bod in a Fendi ‘90s Toweling Terry bodycon minidress in the brand’s iconic print. Oh and nipping her teeny waist? That’s a sold-out Fendi FF Monogram Fanny Pack. Does the youngest Jenner have you feeling tempted to pick up a fanny pack, we understand. Other brands like Jerome Dreyfuss make versions of the retro style that will have you feeling fly.

To finish the look, Jenner added Acne Dinila Track Sole Ankle Boots (think of them as the perfect blend between a sneaker and workman boots) adding a chic and practical touch to her already next-level look.

Of course, this extravagant wardrobe decision doesn’t exactly come as a surprise — when Kylie announced the birth of her daughter, was caught a sneak peek of her baby’s already glamorous closet.

