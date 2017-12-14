If there was a style movement that has no sign of letting up, it’s the rose gold moment. It’s been a year of warm and pinked toned hair dye and tonal makeup, so who better than Lady Gaga to cap it off with a look that takes it to the next level. The diva appeared in a shot for the Haus of Gaga on Instagram that not only showed off her painted rose gold hair with rose gold glitter, but also a monochrome beauty look to match.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Let’s break it down. Gaga’s curls were pulled up in a cascading updo, and her strawberry blonde strands were painted with metallic rose gold with a touch of matching glitter in the roots. How’s that for glam inspo? Instead of a hair accessory for New Year’s Eve, just add glitter to your roots a la Mother Monster for the ultimate festive and fun vibe.

Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber Step Out in Twinning Crop Tops — Shop the Look

As if that weren’t enough, the chromatic pink didn’t just stop with her strands — the “Joanne” singer’s makeup and outfit was also coordinated with the daring look. Take her eyeshadow for example: while it was smokey and dramatically winged, makeup artist Sarah Tanno put a similar hued shimmering shadow on her lids and then echoed that same metallic sheen in the center of Gaga’s deeper lip. And of course, the “Born This Way” singer’s radiant blush was a similar tone and tied the look together.

Not into a high-octane beauty look like the Grammy winner? Use a more muted rose gold powder in your eye makeup and on your cheekbones, and then tap some into the lips for a subdued take on the Gaga glam.

For the finishing touch: Gaga rocked an pink glitter Estaban Cortezar top in that same trend shade. Rose gold potential: officially maximized.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!