Thanks to these sweet souls for whipping up a hair party today! I LovE it! #darkerforthewinter @dphue @justinandersoncolor @riawna @nikkilee901 @greatlengthsusa @beautycoach_com A post shared by LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) on Nov 13, 2017 at 7:59pm PST

With winter approaching and the sun setting earlier, why not switch up your hair to match the outside weather? LeAnn Rimes, known for her usual bright blonde locks, exclusively told Stylish that she wanted to switch up her normal ‘do just in time for the holiday season by going for a dark shade right on the border of blonde and brunette!

“I get bored easily with my hair, so I wanted to play a bit and switch up my normal blonde for something deeper and warmer during the colder months,” the 35-year-old country music star explained at dpHUE House in West Hollywood.

To perfect her color and style, Rimes worked with hair gurus Justin Anderson, creative director of dpHUE, and Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee of Nine Zero One Salon. Anderson said, “LeAnn and I went through past photos of herself and decided on a hair color from years ago that we loved and wanted to go darker.” He continued, “I love a darker, glossier brunette or a bright, winter white during this time of year.”

Working IT! #fbf to 8 years old, Glamour Shots, a perm, a whole can of hairspray and A LOT of sass ☺️😋 A post shared by LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) on Nov 17, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

As for Rimes? The 35-year-old dished that she loves how light she feels with shorter hair and how her darker hair brings out a different side of her personality. Capri and Lee agreed that after adding fullness to Rimes’ hair with Great Lengths extensions, keeping it short was going to be the best look for her. “We’re expecting to see lots of purposeful haircuts this season, meaning short or long and not in between,” they explained to Stylish.

While the ‘How Do I Live’ songstress proved she is not afraid to experiment with her look, she did reveal the one trend she doesn’t think she would ever try again: a perm!

