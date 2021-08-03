A total transformation! There’s no question that Lily James looks like a Pamela Anderson doppelgänger on set for her new series, Pam and Tommy. But getting into character required a decent amount of time in the glam chair.

On Monday, August 2, Barry Lee Moe, the hair department head for the film, told Variety that turning the 32-year-old star into a blonde bombshell took “anywhere from three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning.”

But it’s all worthwhile because between her voluminous curls and perfect red lip, pictures from the movie, which focuses on Anderson’s relationship and subsequent sex tape with Tommy Lee, prove that James can look nearly identical to Anderson, 54.

While the Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again actress had one of the most dramatic transformations, nearly all the characters spent some time getting all done up.

“We ended up using 25 wigs in the end,” Moe revealed. “Everyone from Seth Rogen to Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling all wore wigs because we transform them into new characters.”

The only one to rock their natural locks in the film is Sebastian Stan, who plays the Motley Crue drummer. That said, he did have to make ~ moderate ~ alterations to his look.

He had to grow his hair out and then get a hair straightening treatment. “We had a keratin treatment done, and we colored it every few weeks,” the hair director explained.

While a handful of the transformations have been teased on Instagram, getting a look at their full effect won’t be possible until the series, which was commissioned by Hulu, drops.

But until the series is live, it’s safe to say that the transformation pictures have hyped up fans something serious.

In May, James shared a picture of her in full costume — complete with an intense smoky eye and lace up bustier — via Instagram. She captioned the post: “‘It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people’ – Pamela Anderson.”

It didn’t take long for her three million followers to jump into the comments, sharing their excitement about her new role. “Omg amazing!!!! CANT WAIT TO SEEE THIS,” a fan wrote. Another added: “Live for this. Obsessed.”

According to the streaming service, the show will be “a comedic limited series [based] on the true story behind the release of the first-ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.”

The couple were married from 1995 to 1998 and share sons Brandon and Dylan.