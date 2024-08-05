If you’re a fair-skinned, freckle-faced redhead, hot summer days can be a nightmare, with hours spent dodging the rays under a floppy hat and applying sunscreen with cartoon characters on the bottle while your friends top up their seemingly effortless tans.

But, largely thanks to the ongoing Lindsay Lohan renaissance that we’re so here for, the look is officially very much in. And it means those girls who teased you at school for being ginger will now be discreetly screenshotting your Insta pics to take to the salon. See, your mom was right — they were jealous all along, they just didn’t know it yet!

While Lohan, 38, has experimented with being both blonde and brunette in the past, she’s famously a natural redhead — and right now she’s staying true to her roots.

Her latest long, flowing look really emphasizes her hair’s natural, reddish tones and the style has been described by her hairdresser Dimitris Giannetos as “churro waves” due to the bendy shape of the loose curls — as well as how completely sweet it looks, of course.

Red hair comes in many shades, from Lohan’s strawberry blonde to Dua Lipa’s deep and striking “cherry coke” red and Megan Fox’s “ginger spice” tone.

And if you prefer a more subtle hint of red, Gigi Hadid’s recent auburn look and Emily Ratajkowski’s coppery brunette shade are both warm and versatile to suit different skin tones and moods.

And usually, where there’s naturally red hair, there are freckles too (or, as your mom continued during her pep talk, “kisses from the sun”) Lohan’s natural smattering means that, despite being a busy and presumably sleep-deprived working mom to her 1 year old son Luai, she always looks young and sparkly.

Related: Are Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton Just Like Your Mom Friends? If you’re at a certain life stage, browsing Lindsay Lohan’s Instagram page is just like scrolling through the feeds of your mom friends, only glossier. Since Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas became parents to son Luai a year ago, the actress, 38, has truly embraced mom life. Days out at Disneyland! Amazing birthday cakes! […]

For those not blessed with freckles naturally, it’s increasingly easy to fake the sun-kissed look, whether you buy special products or DIY it. Sienna Miller recently told Harper’s Bazaar that her freckle pen is one of her beauty must-haves. “I get freckly in the sun, but in the winter, my freckles fade and then I have brown smudges, so I like to add them occasionally,” said the actress, 42. “This is a big secret I’m giving away – it’s a fake pen you can just stick on.”

With Hailey Bieber also a fan of the freckle pen (apparently this one, by Beaubble, is her go-to), it certainly sounds more appealing than some of the weirder TikTok freckle hacks, like applying bronzer using broccoli. Yes, you read that right, broccoli! The good news is, it’s cheap and easy to pick it up from the grocery store if you’re caught without your makeup brushes. The bad news is your face might smell like salad.