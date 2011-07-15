Link to Us: Red-Hot Brooklyn Decker, Hermione Granger’s Makeup Look, and More

Red-Carpet Crush: Brooklyn Decker at the ESPYs

Few women are able to pull off red leather, but the blonde supermodel defied all odds this week in L.A. by rocking a crimson skin-tight number by Jay Ahr. (redcarpet-fashionawards.com)

Get the Look: Hermione Granger's Makeup Look

She may be busy learning enchantment spells, but that's not to say that the most talented young witch at Hogwarts doesn't have time for a little makeup experimentation (especially when it comes to catching a certain Weasley boy's eye). (bellasugar.com)

Beauty Buzz: Justin Bieber's Perfume Shatters Sales Records

The scent may be called Someday, but if anyone was waiting for its success to surface, that day would be today. The popstar's essence has netted more than $3 million in retail sales in just three weeks. (wwd.com)

Royal News: Kate Middleton's Wedding-Day Influence Still Going Strong

Can't stop, won't stop — the Duchess's impression on brides everywhere hasn't halted since her April 29th royal wedding. Thanks to her gorgeous veil, 52 percent of American brides-to-be will now sport the iconic piece down the aisle. (fashionista.com)

Lust List: The Kardashians' Nail Polish for OPI Is Here!

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, and Kris have partnered up with nail polish "kompany" OPI to create a "kollection" of trend-setting "kolors" that are due in stores this holiday season. (stylebistro.com)

