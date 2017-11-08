40 and fabulous! Liv Tyler is new face of the Triumph Essence collection for their Essence collection.

The actress and mother of three models lacy bras and silk lingerie in the sexy new campaign images which were shot by British fashion photographer Rankin. The images capture a playful, smiling Tyler showing off how much she loves and accepts her shape. Because what’s even better than looking sexy? Feeling that way!

“I am so honored to be working with Triumph, a brand I have known and admired for so many years,” Tyler shared about her collaboration with the brand, which began as a corset factory in 1886. “It has such history! The Triumph Essence collection is really special and has both a playful, feminine and chic style, which I love.”

@triumphlingerie 💋❤️😊 A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:51am PST

Her campaign celebrates “female sensuality and body confidence,” according to the brand, which makes sense for Tyler. The former teen model has been candid about how the industry promotes unrealistic bodies for women. “If you look back at Helena Christensen or Christy Turlington, they were probably a 4 or a 6 – they had beautiful bodies, very lean, obviously, and gorgeous,” she explained to Yahoo! Style in a 2016 interview. “They obviously took beautiful care of themselves – they weren’t malnourished.”

“The girls walking the catwalk [now] are very, very thin and very tall,” she added. “Samples are a size zero – they’re so tiny. I’m 5’10”, a giant, and I wear a size 10 shoe. Sometimes I just have to settle for what fits.”

Triumph chose Tyler for her confidence and fearless attitude, saying, “Liv Tyler encapsulates everything synonymous with Triumph Essence. Beautiful, elegant and exuding female confidence. She truly is a modern woman in every sense, a mother and actress with a fierce sense of femininity that women across the world can relate to. It is her genuine spirit that translates into our new campaign and we are thrilled to be working with her.”

“Liv is such a natural beauty and this campaign was such an easy shoot,” Rankin revealed of the shoot. “Her timeless elegance and Hollywood glamour is what we have managed to capture.”

