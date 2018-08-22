When you’re a Moss (yes, that Moss), fashion runs in the family. While her older sister Kate might be arguably one of the most famous photogenic faces on the planet, Lottie Moss also a force in her own right.

The 20 year old model is cutting her chops in the design game — like the elder Moss before her. Lottie designed the PacSun x Lottie Moss collection, a ‘70s-inspired “wear now” capsule that is meant to provide a versatile array of mix-and-match pieces that will leave your fall wardrobe stocked with hits.

And the California-chic collection isn’t without the signature London rock-n-roll attitude that both Lottie and her sister Kate embody. In it you’ll find a fresh take on fun stripes, menswear-inspired pieces and even feminine florals. Basically it’s supermodel-off-duty style in the best way possible. The best part: the 47 piece collection which includes a range of minidresses, cool corduroy skirts, matching two-pieces and sexy knits, is priced from $24.95 to $69.95. A few of the standouts: the Lottie Moss Mock Neck Pullover Sweater, the Lottie Moss Button Down Top and Pull On Striped Pants and the Lottie Moss Corduroy Exposed Button Skirt.

Our point: if you’re looking to hit on surfer-girl-meets-Brigitte-Bardot with just a dash of contemporary cool, you can snap up a number of pieces without bankrupting yourself and create a totally new vibe just in time for back to school.

Lottie previously worked with PacSun on a denim collection in 2016, so it’s clear that her fashion chops are nothing to mess around with. Plus, her older sister designed a capsule collection, Kate Moss for Top Shop, for many years, so essentially she learned from the best in the biz.

And there you have it: a Moss family-induced makeover just in time for you to make a grand entrance in the high school halls in a few weeks time.

PacSun x Lottie Moss is available in PacSun stores now.

