Love Island’s Connor Newsum may not have found love in the villa, but he certainly left a stylish impact.

The season 6 contestant turned his days in Fiji into a fashion show, rocking an assortment of lively swim trunks, including an American flag speedo. The tiny bottoms captivated viewers, with many fans taking to TikTok and X to comment on the look.

The speedo went on to become an artifact when Connor opted to leave the item behind when he was sent home during episode 16. He hung the garment above the villa’s bedroom door, and his fellow Islanders all saluted the bottoms before telling Connor goodbye.

Following his exit, Connor exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the speedo and its impact.

“I have had those shorts for so long and all of my old friends, when I got out, hit me up and were like, ‘We saw you on TV wearing the shorts,’” Connor explained. “Obviously, I left them in the villa for everyone to enjoy, but I bought them for the 4th of July [years ago] and have worn them every 4th of July since.”

Connor told Us he’s a bit “sad” that he didn’t get to wear them this year but teased he would be spending the holiday in a different pair of speedos. “I loved those shorts,” he gushed.

During his time on the show, Connor sparked connections with JaNa Craig and Leah Kateb. Fans watched Connor and Leah’s connection quickly fizzle (on her side) without him being fully aware that she stopped having feelings for him. Leah grew closer to Miguel Harichi and chose him over Connor when it was time to recouple. Her decision sent Connor packing.

Outside of the villa, Connor told Us he’s been getting to know his fellow dumped Islander Cassidy Laudano. “She got out and I was like, ‘Hey, so what’s up?’ We’ve been texting and, maybe, potentially making some life plans,” Connor shared. “We got along really well. We had a lot in common.” (Cassidy was dumped shortly after Connor before Casa Amor.)