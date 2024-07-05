Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Love Island USA’s Connor Explains His Notorious American Flag Speedo  (Exclusive)

By
Connor From Love Island Explains His American Flag Speedos
Ben Symons/Peacock

Love Island’s Connor Newsum may not have found love in the villa, but he certainly left a stylish impact. 

The season 6 contestant turned his days in Fiji into a fashion show, rocking an assortment of lively swim trunks, including an American flag speedo. The tiny bottoms captivated viewers, with many fans taking to TikTok and X to comment on the look. 

The speedo went on to become an artifact when Connor opted to leave the item behind when he was sent home during episode 16. He hung the garment above the villa’s bedroom door, and his fellow Islanders all saluted the bottoms before telling Connor goodbye.

Following his exit, Connor exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the speedo and its impact. 

“I have had those shorts for so long and all of my old friends, when I got out, hit me up and were like, ‘We saw you on TV wearing the shorts,’” Connor explained. “Obviously, I left them in the villa for everyone to enjoy, but I bought them for the 4th of July [years ago] and have worn them every 4th of July since.” 

Deal Alert! The Dyson Airstrait Straightener is Now $100 off!

Deal of the Day

Deal Alert! The Dyson Airstrait Straightener is Now $100 off! View Deal

Love Island UK Couples Still Together Where Are They Now

Related: ‘Love Island U.K.’ Couples Who Left the Show in Relationships: Where Are They No...

Connor told Us he’s a bit “sad” that he didn’t get to wear them this year but teased he would be spending the holiday in a different pair of speedos. “I loved those shorts,” he gushed.

Connor From Love Island Explains His American Flag Speedos
Courtesy of Connor Newsum/Instagram

During his time on the show, Connor sparked connections with JaNa Craig and Leah Kateb. Fans watched Connor and Leah’s connection quickly fizzle (on her side) without him being fully aware that she stopped having feelings for him. Leah grew closer to Miguel Harichi and chose him over Connor when it was time to recouple. Her decision sent Connor packing. 

The Most Dramatic Casa Amor Moments From Love Island UK and Love Island USA Through the Years 287

Related: The Most Dramatic Casa Amor Moments From ‘Love Island UK’ and ‘Love Island USA’ ...

Outside of the villa, Connor told Us he’s been getting to know his fellow dumped Islander Cassidy Laudano. “She got out and I was like, ‘Hey, so what’s up?’ We’ve been texting and, maybe, potentially making some life plans,” Connor shared. “We got along really well. We had a lot in common.” (Cassidy was dumped shortly after Connor before Casa Amor.) 

In this article

Sarah Hyland Love Island

Love Island

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!