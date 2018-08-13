We’re green with envy — over Lucy Hale’s eye makeup. The former Pretty Little Liars star attended the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 12, at the Forum, and in typical fashion turned out a major look for the occasion. Sure, her sexy strapless dress and edgy jewelry made a statement, but it was her jade eye created by glam pro Kelsey Deenihan that we can’t stop thinking about the next day.

Gem tones on the lids is nothing new, but this vibrant green was a fresh departure from the typical emeralds, sapphires and peridot eyes that you so often see on the red carpet. And the best part? The lovely hue brought out Hale’s naturally soft green-hazel peepers.

To create the beat, Deenihan employed the halo technique for a multi-dimensional eye. First, she applied a wash of vibrant green through the crease and blended it out to create a halo-effect, hence the name. Then, the makeup pro added dimension with a glittering shadow of the same color. The shimmer creates a dual-dimension — a genius way to subtly add interest. And with a bright eye like this, Deenihan reminds Us that you need not use eyeliner. Instead, apply gobs of mascara to open your already-brightened peepers.

Now, when your lids are looking lavish and bright, it’s often best to leave the rest of the makeup with a lighter touch. Deenihan kept Hale’s ivory complexion clean and perfected without too much glow, adding a soft pink blush and matching nude-pink lip as finishing touches.

This worked perfectly with the actress’ colorful dress. And that leads us to our new rule: when in doubt when you’re going for a bold frock, wear a daring eye, ditch the statement accessories and proceed to turn some heads.

