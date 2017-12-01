Maggie Q: What’s in My Bag?

Maggie Q has a backup plan brewing. Should acting not work out, “I could literally open up a tea shop with just my purse,” the star of ABC’s Designated Survivor jokes of the “about 20 to 30” Traditional Medicinals packets she totes.

The actress, 38, spills the rest of her essentials for Us Weekly.

Right on the Money

“I have currency from a lot of countries because I’m always traveling. There’s a U.K. pound, a Canadian bill, a Chinese yuan and some U.S. money.”

Missing in Action

“There are for sure at least 10 black hair ties in my bag, sometimes more. They’re like socks in the dryer. I don’t know where they go.”

About Face

“This organic Australian company Isun makes the best products ever. I use their lip balm and facial spritz.”

Set in Stones

“I carry a piece of amethyst, a piece of citrine for prosperity, and onyx, a stone that protects you from bad things people throw at you or bad intentions.”

Break it Down

“I always have ­ActivatedYou enzymes, a brand I started with my doctor because I had a lot of digestive issues and problems breaking food down. I take them with every meal.”

What else is inside the actress’ bag? A Stella McCartney mini Falabella bag; Moroccan Babouche Slippers, an iPhone 7 Plus; iPhone headphones; a Vapour Beauty Foundation stick; a Vapour Beauty Illusionist Concealer; an IT Cosmetics lip liner; DaLish mascara; a card from Erewhon Natural Foods Market; a Whole Foods Chlorophyll Bottle Dropper; black hair ties; organic hand sanitizer; Band-aids; Wellness Forumla; Whole Foods Oil of Oregano; Whole Foods Echinacea Goldenseal; a MUJI pill box and a bottle of OrganicVille Sriracha Sauce.

Designated Survivor airs Wednesdays on ABC at 10 p.m. ET.

