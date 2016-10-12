They never go out of style! Little black dresses are undoubtedly a staple in every woman’s closet, and with good reason. Not only do they have unlimited possibilities, but they also flatter ladies of all ages and body types. If you need further persuading as to their staying power, look at Dakota Fanning, Mandy Moore and Jennifer Connelly as examples — all three stars rocked LBDs for work and play on Tuesday, October 11. Keep reading to see how they styled them!

Dakota Fanning

Short and sweet! For a night out in New York City, the American Pastoral star, 22, sizzled in a leather Versace minidress with red, white, blue, yellow and black vertical stripes. A pair of leather-and-PVC pumps and a silver metallic clutch added pizzazz to the piece. But this isn’t Fanning’s only black style of the week. Just one day before, she walked the red carpet at the Hamptons International Film Festival in a Prabal Gurung jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline and pearl details on its ruffled sleeves.

Mandy Moore

For a day of press in Hollywood, the This Is Us actress, 32, slipped on a short-sleeve midi-length frock. The dress featured a ruffle detail on the collar and flattering ruched panels on the sides, adding definition to her already tiny waist. Instead of styling her number with stilettos, Moore stayed down to earth in a pair of black ankle-strap ballet flats.

Jennifer Connelly

Yowza! Connelly, 45, made jaws drop in this figure-hugging, sleeveless midi with a square-shaped neckline. The actress, who also stars in American Pastoral, kept her accessories minimal with a Louis Vuitton Petite Malle box clutch and ankle-strap sandals by the same brand.

