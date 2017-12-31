Maria Bello: What’s in My Bag?

On the small screen, NCIS actress Maria Bello, 50, solves cases. But in real life, she’s stymied by her Salvatore Ferragamo. Disorganized and filled with gum wrappers, “if you poured it out, there would be so much crap floating at the bottom,” says the star of the CBS series.

The mom of Jackson, 16, lets Us Weekly rummage around.

Chew on This

“Everyone knows I have Dubble Bubble in my bag. I always have it at the bottom of my purse. Someone would think I was a gum addict.”

It’s a Wrap

“No matter what, I always have a cashmere scarf with me because I get cold. My constant companion is a Loro Piana gray wrap.”

Using Her Religion

“I have blue crystal rosary beads that my mother gave me. I use them to meditate. I just put them in my hand and I think of my mom.”

A Good Sport

“My son goes to Loyola High School in L.A. and I carry a blue keychain that says ‘Go Cubs’ on it. I’m a soccer mom.”

Lucky Charm

“I always carry one penny for my best friend from high school, who lost her magnificent son. He used to put pennies on the ground for random people to pick up so they would have a sign and know that everything would be OK.”

What else is inside Bello’s bag? A rose gold iPad with a gray keyboard; a rose gold iPhone 7; gray, black and tan cashmere socks from Garnet Hill; a travel size jar of La Mer Moisturizing Cream; a NARS Velvet Matte Lips Pencil in Dolce Vita; a cherry Chapstick; a Stila Convertible Color; a bottle of Ayiti Natives’ Coconut and Vetiver Oil; Origin by Dan Brown; a purple banana clip; black hair ties; a black and white Decomposition notebook; Tums; Nicolette; Aleve; pens; a Ralph’s card; a platinum American Express card; a Chase Sapphire Reserve card; a bottle of Moroccan Mint Honest Tea and Pure Leaf Green Tea.

NCIS airs on CBS on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

