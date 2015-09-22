Just like honey! Mariah Carey and her boyfriend, Aussie businessman James Packer, made their adorable red carpet debut at the NYC premiere of The Intern on Monday, Sept. 21.

The “#Beautiful” singer donned an oxblood Alaia dress, pinstriped with peekaboo panels. She added matching platform pumps, a cropped black croc skin-style jacket, and cat-eye sunglasses with pink rims. Silky-smooth tresses, bronzed cheeks, and a metallic mani completed the ensemble.

Meanwhile, Packer, who co-runs RatPac Entertainment with the diva’s good friend Brett Ratner, kept things classic in a black suit, which he teamed with a crisp white button-up shirt and a dotted tie in a wine shade that complemented Carey’s dress.

While the couple of three months, who were first spotted together walking the cobblestone streets of Capri, Italy, this past June, did not hold hands for posed photos, they stayed incredibly close to one another on the carpet (and ultimately clasped hands while walking into the screening).

When one reporter noted that Carey, who shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 4, with ex Nick Cannon, looked incredibly happy sharing the spotlight with her new love, the R&B queen replied, “That’s because I am!”

