Melissa McCarthy doesn’t care about what’s considered standard body sizes. In an interview with Refinery29, the size 14 star acknowledges that she’s not the average Hollywood waif — and she’s perfectly fine with that.

"I know I am not the 'norm’… I don't know any perfect women,” the actress, 45, said. "What people pass off as 'normal,' I just have to keep in my head that it's bullshit. It’s all fictitious, made-up stuff.”

McCarthy, who’s promoting The Boss (which her husband, Ben Falcone, wrote and directed), also noted that the standard of perfection is all smoke and mirrors. After all, she knows firsthand.

“I know some of those women in those magazines who get called perfect or whose butt is supposedly better, and often they don’t even look like that in person,” she continued.

Despite industry standards, the Melissa McCarthy Seven7 designer is still making her mark in film and in fashion — despite plus sizes being sold in faraway areas of most department stores.

“I think every time I take a baby step, someone says, 'We've done incredible polling with [plus-size] women, and they actually love the convenience of going upstairs to shop in their own department.’ And I'm like, ‘Really?’” McCarthy reflected. “They like being segregated? … Do they want to be by the tires or do they want to shop with their friends? I know I'd like to go shopping with my friends."

