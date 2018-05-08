MeUndies Lets You Match Your Underwear With Your S.O. and We’re Into It

We know that couples that twin win, but until now we didn’t realize that rule applied to skivvies. But now there’s underwear startup MeUndies, which allows you to buy matching pairs for you and your boo in a variety of cuts, styles and patterns. And honestly? It’s just about the cutest thing we’ve ever seen.

From playful avocado prints to more conservative grays and blacks, the online store has a style for every taste. These knickers also happen to be dreamily comfy. The fabric is a micro-modal made from beechwood trees that is three times softer than cotton, while the waistbands were designed to lay flat against your body. And what’s more, the company is transparent with the skivvies’ sustainable and responsible manufacturing process. A pair for both you and your other half starts at just $36. It’s a win for your paycheck and for both you and your hubby’s heinies.

The website has a special “Matching Undies” tab on the top menu bar, which will give you a series of prompts about gender and size for both you and boo (for the record, each pair runs from XS to 2XL for women, and S to 3XL for men). For women there are five styles to choose from: cheeky briefs, bikinis, boyshorts, thongs, and no show. Oh, and they also have printed socks, bralettes, onesies and cozy tops and bottoms for the perfect weekend in.

For colors or prints, each style is divided into “Adventurous,” “Bold” and “Classic” categories. “Classic” colors include standard blues, grays and blacks while the “bold” colors comprise of plenty of pastels and jewel tones. Personally, we’re way more into the “adventurous” category: think watermelon and cactus prints.

So, is matching underwear the new way to match with bae? Maybe but way cheekier.

Grab a pair for you and your honey with prices starting at $36 for the set!

Shop With Us: 5 Spring Dresses Under $100 We Love from H&M

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!