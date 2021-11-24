Holiday cheer! Michelle Obama made a surprise (and very stylish!) appearance at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on Tuesday, November 23, in honor of the holiday window unveiling.

The 57-year-old former first lady, who was styled by Meredith Koop, dazzled at the event, wearing a Christopher John Rodgers sparkling set complete with high-waisted, wide legged trousers and an ankle-length trench coat.

She teamed the ensemble with a leather turtleneck from Wolford. In the accessories department, she rocked a pair of black pointed boots and big hoop earrings. Her hair was styled in big, bouncy curls and her makeup was glowy as could be.

Obama’s work with the retailer went beyond a little guest surprise though. Saks Fifth Avenue has partnered with her organization, Girls Opportunity Alliance, which seeks to “empower girls through education.”

Not only has Saks made a $1 million donation to the organization, but they’ve also created a career shadowing opportunity and a digital campaign in support of the non-profit. What’s more, Saks dedicated a special window to the organization.

The retailer has also launched a multi-vendor merchandise collection with products ranging from women’s ready-to-wear to beauty items and amazing accessories.

And any item purchased from the collection will have 100% of proceeds donated to the foundation. With brands like Oscar de la Renta, Phillip Lim, Posh Peanut and NEST New York participating, you can not only scoop up a stellar gift for the holidays, but also ensure your purchase is going to a good cause.

“In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that will help so many adolescent girls over the world,” Obama said in a press release shared with Us Weekly. “This contribution to the Girls Opportunity Alliance will help these girls to reach their all potential — and that’s especially important as the pandemic continues to threaten their education, which would set us all back in the years and decades ahead.”

She continued: “I’m excited to see the impact of this wonderful gift from Saks and how it can help support the world of the girls Opportunity Alliance around the world.”

Saks’ CEO, Marc Metrick, shares the sentiment. “The holiday season is an important time for Saks to connect with our customers in a meaningful way through unique and memorable experiences,” he said in a press release. “Our support of the Girls Opportunity Alliance is the perfect way to capture the joy of this time of year and we look forward to sharing this innovative, one-of-a-kind campaign with our customers across all Saks Fifth Avenue channels.”