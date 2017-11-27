Miss South Africa, Demi Leigh Nel-Peters, was crowned the winner of the 2017 Miss Universe Competition on Sunday, November 26, but there’s lots of secrets you would never know just from watching it on TV, like why duct tape is a girl’s best friend. Stylish caught up with some of the contestants ahead of the show to score their surprising beauty tricks.

Miss Colombia, Laura González Ospira, confessed that she uses an item found in the kitchen on her hair. “To keep my hair dark and shiny, my grandmother taught me to use mashed avocados,” she told Us. “I rub that all over my hair and leave it on for 3 hours before washing it off. I don’t do it very often, it’s something special for important presentations. My hair feels great afterward.”

Miss Mexico, Denisse Franco, keeps her bold brows in place with glue! “I have thick eyebrows,” she told Us. “I love them but they can get crazy. My secret is to do this (dab them softly) with a glue stick, or I put a little with my finger. It tames my brows and keeps them in place for pictures.”

But perhaps the most unexpected product used backstage can actually be found at a hardware store. “Duct tape does wonders backstage,” contestant coordinator Shelly Hensley told Us. “You can corset in, pick up a hem, or do whatever you need to do. It’s great. That’s why you want to go to the hardware store for your beauty secrets!”

Would you try any of these unconventional tips?

