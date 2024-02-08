Dress Like New ‘It Girl’ Natalia Bryant in This Striped Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Natalia Bryant’s fashion career is reaching new heights.

The 21-year-old, who has been a professional model since the age of 18, hosted the launch event for the Victoria’s Secret Pink “Going Places” campaign, of which she is the face, in West Hollywood on February 7, 2024.

Byrant, who is the daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, is quickly becoming a fashion icon for shoppers. She wore the striped Cambridge Knit Crew Sweater from the collection to the event, layering it over a white collared shirt. She completed her look with belted slacks and Chanel shoes.

Looking for a sweater like hers? You can grab the exact one from Victoria’s Secret for $50, or shop this similar Amazon pick for just $32!

Get the Prettygarden Striped Pullover Sweater for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like Bryant’s, this sweater features blue and white stripes and dropped shoulder seams for an effortlessly chic look. We love the tall ribbing on the cuffs and hem, and reviewers say the material is “very soft, warm and comfortable.”

This pullover sweater comes in sizes S-XL and is available in numerous other colorways, in case blue and white isn’t your thing. Whether you wear it with jeans, slacks, joggers and leggings, it will quickly prove itself as a superstar in your wardrobe!

