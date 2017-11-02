If you don’t know Adwoa Aboah, you’re about to — and not just because she’s kissed Cara Delevingne (more on that in a sec)! The model of the moment was just announced as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty for 2018.

The British-born model and activist has quite a story. In October 2015, the former addict attempted suicide and was in a coma for four days. After getting treatment and becoming sober, she scored her first US Vogue cover in March 2017 alongside Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Aboah has since been open about that dark period, speaking candidly about it to several media outlets in hope of helping others suffering from depression. She was also inspired to create Gurls Talks, a online community and movement for women to talk openly about mental health.

Besides being seen as the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, the 25-year-old advocate also covers Chaos Sixty Nine poster book where she kisses fellow model Delevingne. The women also both posed topless for the same publication. The photos were shot by Cass Bird to celebrate the models’ respective charities: Gurls Talk and Girl Up.

Aboah’s campaign with Jacobs is especially significant, as she’s had a long history with the designer. “Marc gave me my first fashion show in New York City. It was a dream come true and from that point on, he has been one of my biggest supporters,” the spokesmodel said. In the above image, she models Le Marc liquid lip crayon in how rouge. The new liquid lip crayons, which promise to last 16 hours, will be available in stores and online this December.

