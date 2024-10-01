Ellie the Elephant might be the only sports mascot who carries a purse — and she makes sure it’s full of the essentials when she hits the court to support the New York Liberty at WNBA games.

While Ellie has been seen carrying bags by Telfar, Hello Ditto and Karrica (the last of which was shaped like a basketball), her latest grail is from Off-White, which recently became the Liberty’s first official style and culture curator.

“Honestly, that was one of the highlights of all the bags that Ellie has received because it really connected to the team and a collab that we were doing,” the Liberty’s senior director of entertainment, Criscia Long, who is both Ellie’s stylist and spokesperson, exclusively told Us Weekly. “But her everyday bag, it depends on the outfit for sure.”

Ellie now has 14 or 15 of her own bags — and three dedicated purse carriers who hold her accessories for her while she pumps up the crowd at home games at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Those guys are members of the Stompaz, Ellie’s personal dance crew.

“They’re protecting her, they’re showcasing her dance moves,” said Long. “They’re gonna dance with her, but they’re also her bodyguards.”

Keep scrolling to see everything Ellie keeps in her bag:

iPhone and iPad

Ellie uses her iPhone to “get connected” to her fans — and to “swipe left and swipe right” on Bumble. The iPad, meanwhile, is to “keep up with reading.”

Headphones

Ellie “definitely” tucks headphones inside her bag so she can “practice all those dance moves and keep up with pop culture.” Her No. 1 song at the moment is Ciara’s “Level Up,” but her playlist also includes tracks by Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Doechii and Tinashe.

Towel

You can’t do the Ellie Wave without Ellie, so she always keeps a towel in her bag so she can join in. It also helps her “cool down” when a game gets heated.

Gifts From Fans

Liberty fans love to bring Ellie “heartfelt” homemade presents like “bracelets and artwork,” so she tucks them in her purse for safekeeping. “She wants to make sure that she makes a moment of every single time she receives a gift from someone,” said her rep.

Lip Gloss and Vaseline

These are the two drugstore essentials Ellie keeps on hand at all times. “I asked Ellie all of these questions to make sure that they were valid — and her lip gloss and her Vaseline, she keeps in that bag!” her handler assured Us.

Extra Pair of Earrings

Ellie’s look often includes a big pair of earrings, but sometimes one falls off when she’s “doing her thing” at Barclays Center: “You have to have an extra pair in there to replace just in case.”

Hair Accessories

Since last year, Ellie has been rocking a 72-inch-long braid, which means she keeps several hair essentials at her fingertips “to make sure that the braid is always intact.” This includes hair elastics, hairspray, an extra accessory, batteries for the lights she wears in the braid and — last but not least — gel for edge control. “That is very, very important — that we have that in the bag,” her rep explained to Us.