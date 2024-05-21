Get Nicky Hilton’s Sleeveless Shirtdress Look for Summer

Nicky Hilton’s wardrobe is ready for summer.

The socialite attended the Miu Miu Summer Club event in Cannes on Tuesday, May 21, decked out in clothing and accessories from the luxury label. She wore a white sailor-collar shirtdress, leather slingbacks and square sunglasses, carrying a wicker bag on her arm.

Hilton’s exact dress seems to be sold out everywhere, but considering the pricey nature of her look, an Amazon lookalike may be the best way to go regardless. Ready to see what we found?

Get the Amazhiyu Linen Button-Up Midi Dress for just $53 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Flowy white dresses are always cool for summer, but this Amazon pick keeps things extra cool with its 100% linen fabric. Its airy and lightweight construction is perfect for sweltering summer days, whether you’re in France like Hilton or in your own backyard for a barbecue.

Like Hilton’s, this dress is sleeveless and features a collar and button-up front. It also accentuates the waist like hers, even adding on a (removable) belt. We’re obviously eyeing the white, but this pick comes in five other lovely shades as well. Size-wise, it’s available in S-XXL.

Looking for something shorter? Longer? A pick with sleeves? Understood. We’ve chosen seven other affordable shirtdresses with similar vibes to Hilton’s below!

Shop more white shirtdresses we love:

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!