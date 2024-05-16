Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Nikki Garcia knows all of the best things come in twos.

The identical twin and former WWE Superstar is in the Big Apple alongside sister Brie Garcia for an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark this Friday, May 17. She posted a hotel room tour, showcasing her excitement for the trip on Wednesday, May 15, making sure to snap a couple of photos of her outfit in the mirror.

Nikki’s OOTD consisted of a cream-colored suit vest and pant suit set with a pinstripe design. She also wore vintage Chanel shoes. A perfect vest is a must for all fashionistas right now, but a full set? You know we’re in. We had to recreate this look, and so we took to Amazon!

Get the Cicy Bell Two-Piece Striped Vest and Wide-Leg Pant Suit Set for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Skip expensive separates and get your look in one affordable, stylish package with this Cicy Bell set. (Mixing and matching is encouraged too!) This suit set comes with a loose-fitting vest with a cropped hem, button placket and welt pockets. You’ll also receive a pair of high-rise, wide-leg pants, complete with a button closure, belt loops, side pockets and rear pockets.

This cotton-blend set comes in sizes S-XXL, and while we’re showcasing the white version for channeling the Total Bellas alum, you can also grab it in black, navy or grey. Wear it with heels or loafers for more professional affairs, or dress it down with a cap and crossbody for an elevated street style look!

Looking for a longer vest? Different color options? Another material? A skirt? Not a problem. You can check out other suit sets we spotted on our search below!

