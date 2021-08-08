Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky What’s In My Bag

Katie Ledecky is always ready to hit the pool. After winning two gold medals and two silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics, the athlete has everything she needs in her swim bag to jump right back into training — or simply refuel after her grueling meets.

“This is one of the swim bags that I use —I’ve [had it] for about a year now,” Ledecky, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly of her TYR backpack. “And I love it because it’s gold and shiny and who doesn’t love gold and shiny things?”

The Washington D.C. native, who has 10 Olympic medals total from three different games, is never far from her patriotic goggles or a post-swim snack.

Check out the Stanford University alum’s complete list of swim bag essentials in the exclusive Us Weekly video above.

GOAT

The seven-time gold medalist never leaves home without her TYR swim cap and googles. “Of course, [I have] red, white, and blue goggles,” she said. “These are the goggles that I train in and I race in. So, if you saw me race in Tokyo, you saw me in these goggles.”

Listen Up

“I’ve got my Panasonic headphones. Really great headphones,” the swimmer explained. “I travel with these. I’m a big fan of classic rock. I like Bruce Springsteen and I like Queen, U2 and Bon Jovi.”

Recharge

“I have a [Fairlife] chocolate milk because I drink chocolate milk after my swim practices for recovery. It’s got good protein and carbs,” the Olympian noted.

Money Maker

“I’ve got my wallet, which has my Wells Fargo Active Cash Visa Card in it,” she added, pointing out her plaid money holder. “I’ve had this wallet for way too long because the zipper is broken, but I still use it.”

Minty Fresh

“Then, I’ve got some Icebreakers gum [to] keep my breath fresh. No, I don’t chew gum when I swim. Some people do and I don’t know how they do it,” Ledecky told Us. “Some people train while chewing gum or in warmup. And I don’t know how people do that, but I just chew gum on the way to practice usually in the car.”

The swim champion admitted that she’s been traveling a lot so there’s been a lot more “unpacking” of her bag as of late. The one thing she hasn’t stopped carrying around since returning to the U.S. this month — her Tokyo medals.

“This wasn’t in my bag, but it could be in my bag. I’ve got my medals with me,” she said with a laugh. “So, I’ll show them to you. Because everyone loves to see the medals!”

What else is in Ledecky’s swim bag? She has her TYR towel to dry off after practice, of course, along with a face covering to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. For more, watch the exclusive video above.