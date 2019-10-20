Patricia Heaton: What’s in My Bag?





Patricia Heaton is used to getting stopped — but not for autographs. “I constantly get asked, ‘What are you wearing?’” the star of CBS’ Carol’s Second Act says of the Jessica McClintock perfume inside her bag. “A woman followed me through the airport to ask me. I’ve been wearing it for years.”

Heaton, 61 — who opened up her bag in November 2018 — gives Us an update on everything else she carries.

It’s the Balm!

“I gave all of the [Carol’s Second Act] writers and actors a Dr. Kiss lip balm as an opening-day gift. It’s funny because it looks like a little pill.”

Hot Wheels

On her car keys: “My husband, [David Hunt], got me an Audi without asking what kind of car I wanted. I was a little miffed, but it’s incredible.”

An Open Book

“I get freaked out if I don’t have something to read. God forbid there’s no WiFi and I can’t pull up my book on my iPad! I’m reading Valley Fever by Katherine Taylor.”

Her Rock

“There’s a stone that says ‘Courage’ in my bag. Every time I touch it, I just know that’s my little courage stone.”

Live to Perspire

“I have a Shape House card. I love to sweat. It’s so quiet and warm there — you get to watch Netflix, and then you go to the ‘relax room’ and get orange slices and tea. It’s my favorite thing to do.”

What else is inside Heaton’s Bottega Veneta purse? A Prada wallet; an iPhone X in a Zizo Bolt Series case; Beats by Dr. Dre urBeats in rose gold; Pure Barre socks; Ray-Ban sunglasses; a black and white checked makeup bag; Color the World lipsticks; an eyelash curler; an Amazing Cosmetics AmazingConcealer; a Skin Laundry sheet mask and card; hair ties; Scunci clips; a Smathers and Branson needlepoint keychain; a solar power charger; a Proair inhaler; Neosporin; Band-Aids; gum; a World Vision keychain; a One bar; a Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivor (TAPS) coin; a pen and index cards.

Carol’s Second Act airs on CBS, Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!