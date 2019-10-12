Penelope Ann Miller: What’s in My Bag?





Penelope Ann Miller is a walking emergency kit. “I’m the just-in-case person,” says the star of Lifetime’s The College Admissions Scandal. “I literally have to carry everything,” including sunscreen and eye drops.

The Kindergarten Cop actress, 55, gives Us more details on her must-haves.

It’s a Wrap

“I’m big on scarves because I hate being cold. I just always want my neck warm, especially when I’m on a plane.”

Read It and Weep

“I just finished The House of Mirth [by Edith Wharton]. I had no idea it would be so depressing. I have to read a more uplifting book next.”

Mane Squeezes

“My daughters [Eloisa, 18, and Maria, 10] always want ponytails, so I carry a ponytail holder.”

Drink Up

“Another thing I’m always asked is, ‘Do you have water, Mommy?’ I carry Essentia.”

Cuckoo for Coconuts

“Dr. Kellyann Collagen Fiber Bars in chocolate coconut are like dessert. They make me really happy because I’m only getting 120 calories per bar.”

Save Face

“My Amorepacific compact is so great. It offers sun protection but also a bit of coverage.”

What else is inside Miller’s Malibu American tote? An Antonini red wallet; an iPhone X in a pink battery case; a Charlotte Tilbury concealer; a Bobbi Brown lip gloss; a Smash Box lip gloss; Stila lipsticks; Revlon Balm Stains; a Sun Bum lip balm; an Anastasia Beverly Hills eyebrow pencil; a Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer; a Global Entry card; a GAP card; an America Express card; an American Airlines Advantage card; a Citi Bank card; a license; an insurance card; a SAG card; a Nordstrom card; cash; receipts; Listerine spray; Truvia; wintergreen Altoids; Refresh eyedrops; Alcon A eyedrops; tissues; a brush; a Super Mom Keychain by Rifle Paper Co.; Rescue Remedy spray and pens.

The College Admissions Scandal premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, October 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

