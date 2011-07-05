PIC: Amanda Seyfried Debuts Shorter Hair

Amanda Seyfried needed a change.

The Red Riding Hood star — who split with Ryan Phillippe for good in early June — showed off her shorter new hairstyle at LAX Airport Friday. Grinning from ear to ear, the 25-year-old actress — who once told InStyle she would only chop off her hair "for a movie" role — showed no signs of heartbreak upon her arrival.

After all, her breakup with 36-year-old Phillippe was mutual. "They were never fully committed," a source told Us Weekly. "They were always on and off."

"There's no bad blood," the source added. "They're cool."

Seyfried split with her Mamma Mia! costar Dominic Cooper in May 2010, following a three-year relationship with musician Jesse Marchant. The actress has also previously been linked to costars Micah Alberti (All My Children) and Emile Hirsch (Alpha Dog).

