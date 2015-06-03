Baring her body—and her soul!

Plus-size supermodel Ashley Graham worked her bikini body for the inside of Elle UK's July 2015 issue, and she shared some words of wisdom, too.

PHOTOS: The sexiest bikini bodies of 2015

The brunette stunner—who rose to fame earlier this year when she spoke out against Hollywood's impossible body standards—modeled a black, semi-sheer two-piece, a white jacket, and a baseball cap for the snap, giving the camera her best Blue Steel.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's best booties of all time!

But Graham, 27, did more than just pose pretty! She sat down with the magazine, too, and shared some inspiring thoughts on body confidence. "I hope women see me embracing my curves in my bikini and feel empowered to do the same," the model shared. "I have no reason to hide, and neither should any woman. Curves and confidence make a sexy combination."

PHOTOS: Celebs' early modeling photos

On an even more personal note, Graham also made a surprise confession: She's decided to give up sex before marriage. "I had to reclaim my body, my sexuality, and my image. It was the best thing I've ever done," she said. "You don't wake up with regrets. I'm not having a man decide what he's going to do with my body; I'll decide."

The full interview appears in the July issue of Elle UK, on sale Thursday, June 4. It's also available in digital edition on the Apple Newsstand.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!