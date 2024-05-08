Shop Rachel Leviss’ Music Festival Essentials — Starting at $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Festival season is in full swing! If you want to make the most of the summer and enjoy each event to its fullest, Rachel Leviss has the perfect recommendations.

Leviss is something of a music festival professional. She knows the ins and outs of how to survive and, more importantly, thrive at days-long events. And luckily for Us, the Vanderpump Rules star, who most recently attended Stagecoach 2024, isn’t one to gatekeep!

Leviss put together an exclusive list of her festival season must-haves for Us. From beauty buys to IG-worthy fashion finds, these shoppable products are likely to nab top spots in your shopping carts. The best part? They start under $15!

Beauty

Shiseido Facial Sunscreen

It comes as no surprise that SPF makes (spoiler) more than one appearance on this list. Leviss loves Shiseido’s sunscreens for protecting her skin because they feel and smell like luxury moisturizers. The brand makes a range of daily and active formulas for every occasion!

Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35

We all love a dewy glow . . . but not so much an oily shine. Sweat and dirt are inevitable at festivals, so Leviss uses this powder SPF to eliminate shine and protect her skin (and scalp!) from the desert sun. Both translucent and tinted shades are available!

Image MD Restoring Lip Enhancer SPF 15

Your face and scalp might be covered with the products above, but don’t leave out your pout! Leviss loves this easy-to-apply, moisturizing lip treatment, which is perfect for popping into your purse and taking on the go — especially if you’re spending time in the dry desert. It offers SPF 15 sun protection and is formulated with nourishing avocado oil, a peptide complex and marine collagen filling spheres for plump lips!

Fashion

Free People Cowgirl Boots

While cowgirl boots may have felt most at home at Stagecoach in years past, country-chic fashion is trending everywhere for 2024! Leviss opts for Free People boots because they’re versatile and comfortable, noting that comfy shoes are a nonnegotiable for festivals. This timeless pair is well worth the investment!

Prada Saffiano Leather Handbag

A shoulder bag or clutch isn’t going to cut it at festivals. That’s why Leviss loves this hands-free Prada crossbody. It’s practical, keeping personal items easily accessible, but it doesn’t skimp on style. Leviss owns this pick in pink, but you can claim it in five other pretty colors too!

Bandanas (3-Pack)

A classic! Leviss recommends simple bandanas for not only keeping the dust out of your lungs but for adding a stylish western touch to any outfit. As seen above, she also wraps them around the handle of her bag — just another smart idea for you!

