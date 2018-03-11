Rachel Lindsay: What’s in My Bag?

At the end of her journey for love, Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay was sporting more than a Neil Lane diamond. “I deserved it,” the 32-year-old says of buying her YSL. Should things have fizzled with Bryan Abasolo, 38, it would’ve been a consolation prize: “In case it didn’t work with a man, I had a bag.”

She shows off her pick for Us Weekly.

Opening Up

“I have the Sex and the City Love keychain, but of course I’m classy, so it has a beer bottle opener on the end of it. I got it right before I was going to go on The Bachelor. I saw that as a sign.”

Her Number One

“I’m very big on asking for business cards. I just believe in networking. I have Bryan’s cards — clearly I’m a supportive fiancée. I keep these just in case someone needs some chiropractic care.”

Fresh Mouth

“I keep Orbit gum in my purse, but I also kept a lot of gum when I was on the show. I did a lot of kissing. I was always fearful of having bad breath.”

Heart of Gold

“I have a Go Red pin. I walked in the Red Dress Collection show. I wear this to support women and educate about heart disease, the number one killer among women.”

Crumby Situation

“When I’m on the road for work, I keep the Nature Valley bar in there, so there are crumbs at the bottom of my bag.”

What else is inside Lindsay’s bag? An iPhone; a Macbook air with a pink case and a sticker that says “The Future is Female” on it; a Gucci wallet; a YSL Mon Paris perfume; a Rouge Dior Lipstick; Vaseline; a Target receipt; a movie ticket; a Nordstrom card; a Gucci card; a pink Moleskine; a pen; You Are a Bad Ass by Jen Sincero; Apple headphones and Sony headphones.

