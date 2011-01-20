Real Housewife Adrienne Maloof Dishes to Us About Her Hair Bling

Given all of the diamonds on her fingers, wrists, and neck, it's no surprise that Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star, Adrienne Maloof, accessorizes her long blonde hair with a hint of bling.

"I got them for fun at the Amp Salon at the Palms in Las Vegas [which her family owns] and they were a huge hit," the star told UsMagazine.com.

While in NYC to promote the show's season finale, Maloof stopped by the Us Weekly offices where she revealed that she gets stopped constantly by people of all ages inquiring about the glittery extensions, which are called PopTinsel, and can be glued or tied into your natural hair. "They come in different metallic colors and add a pop of shine to your hair," she told Us.

Maloof isn't the only celeb who sports sparkly strands. We've spotted them on Beyonce and Whitney Port. But she just might be the only victim of an attempted hair-napping.

"One girl tried to cut them out of my hair! I told her that she could get them done at the Palms' salon, but she said that she wanted the pieces right from my head!"

Too bad the cameras weren't around to catch that moment.