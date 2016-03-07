She's a hair Rebel!

Rebel Wilson got a major hair makeover on Friday, March 4. The How to Be Single actress stepped out of a salon in West Hollywood sporting a fresh dye-job in a bright orange color.

Wilson, 36, typically sports platinum blonde tresses, though she briefly colored her tips bright pink at the 2015 VMAs, so the all-over sherbet locks are quite the change.

The Australian comic star's colorful style complemented her outfit as she left the salon: a black leather jacket, gray jeans and a black and white graphic tee.

Love these pitches xx pic.twitter.com/Y24T73IhXi — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) March 5, 2016

The next day, Wilson showed off her hair makeover on social media, writing, "Love these pitches xx," on Twitter along with an upside-down selfie with fellow Pitch Perfect 2 costar, Hailee Steinfeld.

