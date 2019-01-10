Reese Witherspoon is a woman of many talents. She’s an award-winning actress, a producer, an author and an incredibly successful businesswoman. This impressive resume makes it easy to overlook one of the most important things in her life: family.

Giving us a not-so-subtle reminder, in Witherspoon’s February cover story for Vogue, she poses alongside her daughter Ava Phillippe and mother Betty in a photo that’s as heartwarming as it is stunning.

All three ladies are dressed in simple attire, wearing shades of white and blue. They also all have on a similar peachy-pink lipstick, showing off their strong resemblance.

This understated image represents different generations of women with varying roles in society. In the interview, Witherspoon talks about what it was like growing up and watching her mom as a labor-and-delivery nurse.

“There would usually be two women and they’d be doing all the diapering, all the feeding — everything, all at once,” she told Vogue. “I remember being so in awe of my mom. She always had a positive attitude, always laughing, always telling a joke, and she always had a billion friends at work. She just loved the women she worked with.”

Maintaining her mom’s attitude towards work, the Legally Blonde actress stresses the importance of women earning their own money. This likely has to do with tabloid rumors of her father’s troubles with alcohol and money. Although she did not reveal any information (“There is a book I will write one day,” she told the magazine) the actress spoke about the importance of financial independence.

“I have a lot of friends and I have a lot of personal experiences with women feeling afraid and making life choices because they felt completely paralyzed or in a stasis because they didn’t know what to do financially. And you can’t have liberation if you don’t have that.”

This liberated view clearly has been, and will continue to be, passed down from generation to generation. Consider it proof that not only are the Witherspoon women gorgeous, they’re sharp.

