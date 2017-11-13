#STUNNA LIP PAINT. NOV 23 @fentybeauty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 9, 2017 at 10:36am PST

Christmas came early thanks to Rihanna! Stylish loves a red lip, especially during holiday soiree season, and we’re already obsessed with Fenty Beauty. So imagine how stoked we are that Rihanna is releasing Stunna Lip Paint, a sexy, long-lasting red lipstick that’s sure to become your new go-to.

Until now, there was no red lip available in the Fenty Beauty collection, but Rihanna has answered our pout prayers. Even more good news: Ri Ri swears that Stunna will look good on everyone, no matter what color your complexion is. “The perfect red is hard to get right, and it’s really hard to find YOUR red that works on your skin tone,” Rihanna says. The singer gave fans a glimpse of the new sexy shade when she demoed Stunna on her own famous face via this Instagram video on November 11. “Don’t laugh at my tutorial skillz,” she captioned the video, where she paints her lips with the product and shows off the gorgeous, vibrant color.

#stunna 💋 don't laugh at my tutorial skillz 🤷🏽‍♀️ @fentybeauty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Not only does the bold red color look amazing and come in pretty packaging, it’s built to last for 12 hours while you’re snacking and smooching. “I wanted a lipstick that wouldn’t budge – even as you eat, even as you make out,” says Rihanna. Bring on the mistletoe!

Pro tip: the hyper-intense pigment performs best when activated, so shake before applying. Get Rihanna’s red lip look yourself when Stunna Lip Paint arrives on November 23 in stores at Sephora as well as Sephora.com and FentyBeauty.com for $24. We’re counting down the days!

