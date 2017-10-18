Rita Ora has a new music video coming for her single “Anywhere” to be released Friday, October 20. While we wait for it to drop, we’ve got something to hold you over: the details on the incredible red lip and fresh faced beauty look she’ll be sporting in it!

Stylish got the exclusive rundown of how the look was created by Rimmel makeup artist Kathy Jeung. Because the video was shot in a single day in multiple locations, Jeung decided that a simple and minimal makeup look would be best. Why? She could make quick, minor changes and show off the singer’s effortless beauty at the same time. If you’re thinking that this could apply to you, you’re right.

5 Totally Different Ways Margot Robbie Styles Her Bob

On Her Skin:

Jeung prepped Ora’s skin with Rimmel Pro Primer Fix & Perfect after cleansing, toning and moisturizing, to create a smooth canvas for the makeup. Then she followed with a foundation she knew that would wear the best over a 14 hour day of filming: Rimmel Lasting Finish 25HR Foundation. Jeung also noted that she applied the skin base with a flat foundation brush in broad strokes, and then blended further with a moistened makeup sponge “to give skin a long-wearing, but natural looking finish.”

For Contour:

Jeung also kept with the soft, yet pretty theme when she contoured Ora’s face with soft focus blush and bronzer using the Rimmel Kate Moss Sculpting & Highlighting Kit and the Rimmel Natural Bronzer in Sun Bronze 002.

On Her Eyes:

Ora’s brows were also lightened, but filled in and enhanced with the Rimmel Brow This Way Fix & Fill Eyebrow Pomade pencil, to add “subtle color and keep brow hairs in place with one stroke.” Then, Jeung used the Rimmel Magnif’Eyes Shadow Contouring Palette in Smoke edition for a subtle, yet enhancing look. First, she applied the light brown shade all over the lid and blended it into the crease. Then, Jeung applied the lightest shade in the palette on the brow bone. To enhance the shape of Ora’s eyes, she applied Rimmel Wonder Wing Eyeliner Pen only on the outer third of the eye along the lashline.

To soften the look, a very small amount of the darkest color in the contouring palette was applied over the liner. Then, Jeung defined Ora’s lashes with Rimmel Shake It Fresh Mascara in Very Black 004, by shaking the tube to activate it and applying two coats to define, lengthen and thicken without any clumpiness.

For Her Lips:

To finish the look, Jeung applied a bespoke lip to Ora using three products: Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick in shade 700, Rimmel Kate Moss Lasting Finish in 80 and Rimmel On My Gloss Lip Gloss in Clear. The effect? A soft and natural lip that could be worn by anyone, even if they aren’t shooting a music video.

And there you have it — consider your new everyday beauty look sorted!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!