Ronda Rousey: What’s in My Bag?

Even a WWE wrestler like Ronda Rousey needs to be cautious of her surroundings outside of the ring. “My husband [UFC star Travis Browne, 36] gave me a defense flashlight from an infomercial and two defense pens,” the star of Mile 22 (in theaters now) says. “It’s so sweet he wants me to be safe.”

Rousey, 31, hits Us with the rest.

A Crown Jewel

“I have the case that held my engagement ring. I actually broke my ring when I was at a match cheering on a friend!”

Married to the Game

“When I can’t wear my wedding band [while wrestling], I wear one of those little silicone rings. I wear the white and my husband has the black.”

An Earful

“I had a really fun wedding, so there was one remaining earring: a dangling pearl.”

Pen Pals

“I carry a note from Shayna Baszler — she’s the WWE NXT champion. We’ve been friends for years.”

Cult Favorite

“I’ve had the same wallet since 2006. I’ve just bought new versions when I wear it out. It’s the Pulp Fiction one that says ‘Bad Mother F**ker.’ ”

Lucky Charm

“I have a bull shark tooth from when I did [Discovery’s] Uncaged special for Shark Week that I keep in my wallet.”

What else is inside Rousey’s Henri Bendel backpack? An iPhone X and charger; Have a Nice Day: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks by Mick Foley; Dior Addict Lip Color Reviver Balms in Coral Glow and other colors; a Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment in Coral; a Fresh Soy Face Cleanser; an Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Skin Protectant; an Eos Lip Balm in Strawberry Sorbet; a Malin Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant; a Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance card; a WWE employee card; a SAG card; an AAA card; an ID for bartending; a Barnes & Noble card; a Nevada State Athletic Commission License; BMW car keys; pink, blue and black hair ties; Purell; two mini Listerine bottles; three Ricola Cough Drops; three peppermint candies; two Lifesavers Mints; one Lifesavers Orange Mints; one Coffee Rio candy; a red lollipop; a Challenger coin; Sriracha packets from Starbucks; a Carlson Labs Super Daily D3 Drops; Chilean pesos; a quarter; manuka honey lozenges; a mystery key; Sugar in the Raw packets; Cortisone cream and Midol.

