Ryan Gosling and Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day are keeping the Beavis and Butt-Head bit going.

The two walked The Fall Guy red carpet on Tuesday, April 30, wearing the same costumes — and full prosthetics ­— from a now-viral SNL skit where Gosling, 43, and Day, 44, were dressed as lookalikes of the iconic cartoon characters.

Videos from Tuesday’s red carpet showed the actors standing awkwardly on the red carpet as they stayed in character. Both Gosling and Day kept straight faces as the cameras snapped photos of them. Eventually, Gosling motioned to Day and the duo continued walking. The stars looked around confused the entire time they were on the carpet, further extending the bit from the SNL skit last month.

Gosling did, eventually, remove the prosthetics and changed into a mint green suit for a second walk down The Fall Guy red carpet. The movie, also starring Emily Blunt, is set to hit theaters on Friday, May 3. While Gosling looked amazing following his outfit change, the Beavis and Butt-Head moment still took center stage all night.

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day reunite as Beavis and Butt-Head on #TheFallGuy red carpet. pic.twitter.com/hcJNbD4f9g — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2024

Gosling and Day’s “Beavis and Butt-Head” sketch became an immediate standout during SNL’s April 13 episode, especially after Heidi Gardner broke character during the live show. Gosling and Day played audience members during a NewsNation livestream event focused on AI where Kenan Thompson was in character as a tech mogul. As Gardner, 40 — acting as the show’s host — asked him questions, Thompson, 45, was continuously distracted by Gosling and Day looking like Beavis and Butt-Head.

When turning around to look at her costar, Gardner couldn’t help but start to giggle, which caused Gosling to laugh throughout the rest of the skit as well.

After the now-iconic “Beavis and Butt-Head” sketch, Gosling continued to have the giggles during his SNL performance. Another notable moment came in the “Doctor” sketch with Bowen Yang, where the duo — both wearing long wigs — has to inform a family that their loved one did not make it.

Related: See Ryan Gosling's Hotness Evolution Ryan Gosling has come a long way since his days as a Mouseketeer on Disney's The Mickey Mouse Club with Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera. As he celebrates his 34th birthday, take a look at how he went from boyishly charming child star to one of Hollywood's hottest leading men.

“I did not know that he would break to the level that he did [in ‘Doctor’]. I think the ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ sketch was before us, and that kind of set it up for that,” Yang, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively last month. “The wig we didn’t see until the day of. We just told the hair department, Jodi Mancuso, she’s a genius. My doctor look had been pre-established from the Nate Bargatze episode. So, we were like, let’s just do something for him that’s blonde, but also kind of similar, asymmetrical, crazy, whatever. And they had so much fun with it. He was blowing on the bangs during [the] run through, and it was making everybody laugh.”

Gardner broke again during that sketch.

“Heidi, I’m going to single her out again. I think she was just giggly all week and she lost it,” Yang continued. “But it was so much fun.”