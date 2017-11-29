The holidays are in full-swing and the need for an arsenal of festive holiday hair looks to get you gussied up quickly. Luckily for Us, Saoirse Ronan has demonstrated that a well-chosen hair accessory can make any look that much more glam.

The Lady Bird star has been on a whirlwind press tour promoting the film and she has been serving killer hair looks left and right with gilded accessories galore. Take Ronan’s appearance at the 2017 Gotham Awards — not only did she rock a killer tousled updo (an undone braided bun, if you will), but her stylist Adir Abergel gave her tresses the finishing touch by adding two A x L Metallic Peak Pins to the twist. The effect: Ronan looked regal and elegant in her ornate and ethereal embroidered Rodarte gown that was complemented by her soft and feminine updo.

Abergel also created a deconstructed twist for Ronan for yet another appearance on the Lady Bird Press tour. Keeping with the sleek and seemingly minimalist style of her updo (bonus: you know it’s quick to whip up, too), Abergel added two Lelet liquid metal barrettes (one slim, one wide) to create a sculptural effect for the style. This structured and geometric accent added the perfect contrast to the whimsical frilly collared frock that Ronan was sporting for the appearance.

Updos not your thing? We’ve got you covered with inspo. When Ronan attended the 2016 Gold Globe Awards, Abergel also ornamented her strands with a simple, yet mega-impactful hair embellishment: gold wrapping. Ronan’s buttery platinum strands were blown dry away from her face with a slight side-parting, but instead of just pinning her hair into a half-up style, Abergel created two slim braids and wrapped gold twine around them. Then, then two wraps were pinned at opposite ends of her head behind the ears, securing her tresses for a modern-day princess bride vibe.

And there you have it: three different ways to rock gold hair accessories for a festive holiday look, Saoirse Ronan-style.

