Sarah Jessica Parker Adds Childlike Charm To Her Designer Duds

One of the biggest iconic fashion divas of all time wears the finest jewelry on the planet and Silly Bandz? Yes.

During a recent interview on CBS' The Early Show, there Sarah Jessica Parker was reaching out her hand and lo and behold, there was an acid green, silicone bracelet — probably a gift from her son, James Wilkie — around her wrist. She's so influential that she made us all feel OK to mix our gifts from our childrens' new fave obsession, Silly Bandz, with our Timex, Kors, or Cartier watches.

If you have no idea what I'm talking about, it's time to come up under your Pet Rock. Silly Bandz are the new, relatively inexpensive trend our kids are trading, wearing, and playing with and I'm happy. Haute rubberbands that are in the shape of letters, dinosaurs, religious symbols, you name it. It's a cheap alternative to Kooky pens, and stars like SJP and even Mary-Kate Olsen are mixing it up with their fine gems as part of a new look! I even got a tweet from the @sillybandz peeps telling me that reason they're the bomb right now is because "they rock."

I am partial to the 24 packs of Western shapes bands as well as the Alphabet, the Yankees and Rockbandz. I also like the neon colors for summer. Jump on this now because according to their site. They are retiring certain shaped bands. Spring is gone.

To purchase Silly Bandz, call 1.800.921.8661 or visit their Web site for more information.

By Sasha Charnin Morrison for UsMagazine.com. To read more of the Recessionista blog, click here.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!