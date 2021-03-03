Why Sarah Silverman Is Embracing Her Hairy Arms: Watch

Let it grow! Sarah Silverman talks about her experience dealing with body hair — from her unibrow to her mustache to her hairy arms — in The Sarah Silverman Podcast, which the star posted to her Instagram on March 2.

The comedian, 50, has been fairly open with her own body hair throughout her career and this clip is no exception. When a caller asks for advice about shaving a child’s unibrow before class pictures, Silverman responds with some sound advice.

“What’s most important is: Do not put your hang ups on this kid. These are your fears, not hers. She might be fine with her eyebrows,” she says. “She might like the way she looks, she might love the person she is. And that’s the best case scenario. Don’t plant in her head that this is something to be ashamed of. That’s your shit.”

The actress’s personal journey with plucking, waxing and such goes all the way back to her childhood. “You know, I couldn’t wait to shave my legs. I probably shaved them when I was like 12 without permission,” Silverman shares on the podcast.

After dealing with body hair for most of her adult life, Silverman wanted to show other young girls with body hair a relatable figure. So for her show The Sarah Silverman Program, which ran from 2007 to 2010, the comedian decided to embrace her arm hair in all its glory.

“I grew it out full for the Sarah Silverman Program because I was really excited at the thought of young girls seeing me with hairy arms and looking at me, starring on my own show,” she says. “And I also liked when I would meet young girls with hairy arms I would put my hairy arms up and be like, “Soul sister!”

Silverman’s hair-positive outlook dates back to her Saturday Night Live days. “I had a unibrow all the way through past being on Saturday Night Live,” she admits. “My SNL picture is one brow. It wasn’t until I moved to LA that my roommate at the time goes, ‘Why don’t we make these into two, you know, like you could have one over each eye.’”

Of course, a story from the mouth of Silverman is nothing without a comedic twist. “The [waxing] lady called me in and I was following her into her office. And she turned around and said, “What are we doing today, just the mustache? Like, I thought because I bleached my mustache that it was invisible but apparently it was just a bright yellow mustache.”

In the end, Silverman left with a waxed unibrow and a waxed mustache.