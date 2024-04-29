Your account
Stylish

Savannah Guthrie Has Worn This Floral Dress on Repeat — Get the Look

By
Savannah Guthrie attends the 31st Annual White House Correspondents' Garden Brunch on April 27, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Savannah Guthrie attends the 31st Annual White House Correspondents' Garden Brunch on April 27, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Savannah Guthrie knows a good dress deserves more than one moment in the sun.

The Today host attended the White House Correspondents’ Garden Brunch on Saturday, April 27, in Washington D.C., and her frock looked familiar. Why? She also wore it in February for an appearance on Fox & Friends!

From Adam Lippes, the dress is called the Evangeline and comes in a lively yellow floral print. It’s unavailable right now, though the pink version is in stock for $2,690. If you were hoping for a more affordable alternative instead, you’ve come to the right place!

Savannah Guthrie visits 'Fox & Friends' on February 27, 2024.
Savannah Guthrie visits 'Fox & Friends' on February 27, 2024.
See it!

Get the Boheewohee Bohemian Floral-Print Long Swing Dress for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

In February, Guthrie wore the designer dress with black heels, while this past weekend, she opted for a casual pair of white Veja sneakers. This BoheeWohee dress from Amazon can most certainly do both (and more)!

This floral dress is made from 100% cotton to keep you comfortable and cool in the spring and summer sun. It has a side pocket for small belongings, and it has short sleeves and a round neckline like Guthrie’s. We love its flowy fit too!

Boheewohee Bohemian Floral-Print Long Swing Dress

Boheewohee Bohemian Floral-Print Long Swing Dress

$45
See it!

Think you’ve found your new wardrobe essential but need to see some other similar options before finalizing your purchase? We totally get it. Check out seven other dress picks that stood out to Us on our search below!

Shop more yellow floral dresses we love:

Naggoo Floral Midi Dress

Naggoo Floral Midi Dress

$41
See it!
amazon-jaspal-dress

Jaspal Smocked Midi Dress

$35
See it!
Ouges V-Neck Floral Party Dress
You save: 20%

Ouges V-Neck Floral Party Dress

$27$34
See it!

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Savannah Guthrie's Ups and Downs Over the Years: Multiple COVID-19 Battles, Divorce and More

Savannah Guthrie

