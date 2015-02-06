Ah, the '90s!

Since they reunited on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Feb. 4, we've fallen in love with the Saved by the Bell cast all over again.

And no wonder! From The Max (really, whose hometown had a place so glorious?) to Zack Morris' oversized cell phone (a cell phone in 1990, people!), everything about the beloved series, which ran for five seasons, is a blast from our beautiful past.

Especially the clothing—which, as it turns out, is not so far removed from the style of 2015. Scrolling through the SBTB archives, there's plenty of '90s looks that we—and celebs—are still rocking today. Scroll on to see Saved by the Bell's (possibly unsuspecting) celeb super-fans.

Jessie's Denim on Denim

#BluesOnBluesOnBlues. Jessie loved them then, J.Lo loves them now.

Kelly's Crop Tops

Do we even need to elaborate here? Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence. Who doesn't love a crop top?!

Lisa's Hat Obsession

Lisa Turtle, Queen of Hats. Kate Middleton, Future Queen of England (whose hat collection is also on-point).

Zack's Sweater Craze

Everyone's favorite after-school crush was all about an ugly sweater—a trend, as spotted on Hailee Steinfeld (not to mention Lena Dunham and Jennifer Connelly), that is thankfully alive and well.

Screech's Mom Jeans

The lovable nerd rocked high-waisted denim like none other. And, as Chrissy Teigen clearly trusts, it's way comfier.

