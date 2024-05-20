Selena Gomez knows how to create a memorable red carpet moment.

The 31-year-old actress attended a Sunday, May 19, photocall for her upcoming movie, Emilia Perez, at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival in a daring off-the-shoulder red dress.

The custom Giambattista Valli gown featured 3D floral appliqués on the top, a cinched-in waist and mid-length A-line skirt. She accessorized the look with a pair of red patent leather Christian Louboutin pumps and Messika jewelry.

Gomez wore her hair down in loose waves and topped the look off with dark eyeshadow, long lashes and matte lipstick.

She was joined at the photocall by her Emilia Perez co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Edgar Ramirez, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz.

Emilia Perez follows a lawyer (Saldaña) who is tasked with helping Mexican cartel leader (Gascón) receive sex reassignment surgery to affirm her gender and escape the police. Gomez plays the supporting role of Jessi, the wife of the cartel leader. It was directed by Jacques Audiard.

While the film is not scheduled to premiere until August 28, it has already received heavy praise. On Saturday, May 18, the audience at the Grand Lumiére Theatre at the Palais gave it a nine-minute standing ovation, the longest one this year, according to Variety. As the audience clapped, Gomez got emotional and wiped a few tears away from her face.

That evening, she wore a stunning black and white Saint Laurent gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline. She accessorized the red carpet look with Bvlgari jewelry and platform Santoni heels.

Gomez shared a carousel of Instagram photos on Sunday, May 19, of her with the rest of the Emilia Perez cast at Cannes.

“Thank you Cannes! I’m so honored to be a small part of something so special in Emilia Pérez,” she captioned the post, adding, “Jacques, thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me. @zoesaldana @karsiagascon @edgarramirez25 and every single person apart of this film absolutely blew me away. Love you guys 🤍.”